Illinois student teachers could get paid for work

Illinois’ student teachers could get paid as they learn to teach students.

The move is part of a push in the Capitol. A bill would give student teachers a $10,000 stipend for one semester. Advocates say student teachers typically spend about sixteen weeks in the classroom with a licensed teacher. They would get $15 an hour for 40 hours a week, bringing the amount to $10,000. The incentive would come with a pretty big price tag for the state to fully fund this program to make sure every eligible student teacher gets a stipend.

The move would cost between $50 million and $54 million.

