Illinois student teachers could get $10K per semester

The Illinois House of Representatives passed a bill that would pay student teachers $10,000 a semester.

The bill, HB4652, would not require any money to be set aside right away because of this year’s tight budget. The bill’s sponsor will try to get money for it next year. She says the stipend would attract more people to study to be teachers. The bill still needs to pass the State Senate.

