Illinois State Police targets ‘known high crime areas’ in the metro-east as 34 arrests made

In a three-day crackdown on “known high crime areas” in the metro-east, Illinois State Police arrested 34 people and seized 15 guns.

These cases bring the total number of arrests to 307 in seven special operations since June by Illinois State Police in the metro-east.

The latest operation occurred May 15-17 with a focus on East St. Louis and neighboring communities, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. Over 40 Illinois State Police officers from around the state participated in this operation.

“The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East,” the news release stated.

Along with the 34 arrests and 15 guns seized in mid-May, officers seized 6.5 grams of controlled substances, and filed 30 firearms charges.

In one case on May 15, troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen Kia. The driver fled but police used “air support” to track the vehicle to Cahokia Heights, where three persons were arrested and a stolen firearm was recovered, the news release stated.

Previous special operations were conducted June 26-29; Aug. 1-3; Oct. 2-5; Dec. 7-9; March 11-13 and April 9-11.

After the March operation, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, the former state’s attorney for St. Clair County, said residents can expect to see additional special operations.