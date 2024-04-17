Illinois State Police sting in metro-east nets 24 felony charges, gun and drug seizures

In a 72-hour special operation targeting East St. Louis and surrounding metro-east communities, the Illinois State Police made 16 arrests leading to 42 criminal charges and seized nine firearms and 474 grams of drugs.

Operation Green Jacket was carried out by troopers from April 9 through 11 in both St. Clair and Madison counties with a target on high-crime areas, known violent offenders and “structured criminal groups” in the region, according to a state police release.

More than 40 law enforcement officers from various Illinois State Police troops and special units participated. In all, they netted:

16 arrests

24 felony charges

42 criminal charges

19 firearms related charges

9 firearms seized

474 grams of controlled substances seized

In the release, state police highlighted four particular instances that resulted in arrests and seizures, mostly as a result of routine traffic stops.

On April 9, troopers made a stop near Bond Avenue at 57th Street in Cahokia Heights and found the driver to be illegally carrying a loaded firearm.

Also on April 9, troopers stopped a vehicle near 18th Street and Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis that had been been reported stolen. Troopers recovered two guns and took three people into custody.

On April 10, law-enforcement officers witnessed a vehicle crash on Missouri and Collinsville avenues in East St. Louis. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to dispose of a weapon. Trooper arrested the driver and recovered the gun.

And on April 11, troopers made a stop on Douglas Avenue and 32nd Street in East St. Louis. They took an occupant into custody after discovering a loaded firearm.

Operation Green Jacket was the sixth special crackdown on metro-east crime by state police. Last month, state police made 35 arrests and seized 19 firearms over a three-day period. Brendan Kelly, director of the state police and former St. Clair County state’s attorney, said residents can expect more.

Previous special operations were conducted June 26-29; Aug. 1-3; Oct. 2-5; Dec. 7-9; and March 11-13.