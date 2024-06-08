Illinois State Police operation in metro-east’s ‘high crime areas’ leads to 26 arrests

During another special operation in the metro-east this month, Illinois State Police made 26 arrests leading to 61 criminal charges, the agency announced Friday.

The names of the people arrested were not provided in the new release announcing the results of the operation.

These cases bring the total number of arrests in the region to 333 in eight special operations since last summer.

The latest operation occurred June 3-5 in St. Clair and Madison counties. Troopers recovered one stolen vehicle and seized 18 guns and 206 grams of drugs, most of which was cannabis. Of the charges, 48 were felonies.

Troopers in the special detail use information and technology to target “high crime areas, violent offenders and structured criminal groups,” according to the agency.

The news release included six examples of “notable arrests” that resulted from investigations into traffic violations. Troopers stopped vehicles or pedestrians and found drugs or guns, some of which were stolen. Among the guns found were a loaded firearm with a machine gun conversion device and an extended magazine.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, the former state’s attorney for St. Clair County, told the BND in March that the agency was trying to focus on areas “where the data indicates police activity is needed and welcome.”

“We make our strategic and tactical decisions based upon evidence, based upon facts,” Kelly said. “Where do the statistics indicate where there’s a higher level of criminal activity and the potential for criminal activity? Does the community need us?”

Previous special operations in the metro-east were conducted May 15-17; April 9-11; March 11-13; Dec. 7-9; Oct. 2-5; Aug. 1-3; and June 26-29.