These Illinois state government jobs are hiring — and 3 don’t require a college degree

If you’re searching for a job in the metro-east, the Illinois state government is hiring for a wide variety of positions, and some do not require applicants to have college degrees.

Illinois’ unemployment rate was at 4.8% as of February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Most southern Illinois counties have seen unemployment rates increase over the last year, WSIU reported in March, though government jobs saw gains.

The state of Illinois is hiring for more than 35 positions within 50 miles of Belleville and many more across the state, including temporary positions and full-time jobs.

The Work for Illinois website displays job listings, deadlines and qualifications, and you can apply for positions online.

Here are five open Illinois state government positions within 50 miles of Belleville, including three jobs that do not require college degrees, and what they pay.

Conservation/historic preservation worker

Agency: Department of Natural Resources

Wage: $18.81 per hour (temporary seasonal position not to exceed six months)

Location: Prairie Du Rocher

Application deadline: April 8

The minimum qualifications for this position include “knowledge, skill and mental development equivalent to the completion of eight years of elementary school,” the listing says. Employees must be at least 17 years old, pass a background check, have a valid driver’s license, ability to walk over rough terrain and more.

Job responsibilities include, the listing says:

“Under immediate supervision and on a temporary basis not to exceed 6 months, assists site staff in the maintenance of grounds to create clean, safe, and attractive public use areas during all weather conditions,”

“Performs routine housekeeping duties,” and

Assist site interpreters in delivering the site interpretive programs

You can apply for the conservation/historic preservation worker position online.

Institutional maintenance worker

Agency: Department of Human Services

Wage: $3,579 to $4,813 per month

Location: Centralia

Application deadline: April 12

Minimum qualifications for this position include “education and experience equivalent to completion of high school and one year’s related experience preferably associated with the building/mechanical trades,” the listing says.

Job responsibilities include, according to the listing:

“Works in a variety of areas requiring semi-skilled abilities below the journey level in the maintenance and grounds.

Assists skilled crafts in various areas such as carpentry, painting, plumbing, steam fitting and electrical.

Assists crafts with maintenance and cleaning of penthouse and basement areas.

Operates a tractor with end loader in removing excess dirt, curbs and replaced with rock.

Maintains a preventive maintenance service program for all motorized equipment by changing oil, filters, greasing, replacing belts, sharpening blades, replacing spark plugs and assisting with engine overhaul or breakdowns and fuels motorized vehicles and equipment.

Assists in loading and unloading supplies and helping in delivery of various items and moving furniture.”

You can apply for the institutional maintenance worker position online.

Building/grounds maintenance worker

Agency: Department of Military Affairs

Wage: $4,110 per month estimated starting pay

Location: Scott Air Force Base

Application deadline: April 12

The listing’s minimum qualifications include completion of four years of high school or an equivalent, as well as one year of maintenance experience in building or mechanical trades or heavy-equipment operation.

Preferred qualifications include the ability to use hand and power tools, operate heavy equipment or perform semi-skilled manual work in a safe manner and the ability to follow oral and written instructions, including blueprints and other diagrams, the listing says.

Conditions of employment include the ability to lift and carry 80 pounds, ability to pass a background check and more.

Normal work hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with a 30-minute paid lunch break) Monday to Friday, though the schedule may vary.

Responsibilities include, the listing says:

Performs routine ground maintenance of facility

Performs routine interior maintenance of facility

Maintains interior cleanliness of facility

Loads and unloads trucks, sets up and unloads trucks, sets up and takes down tables, chairs, etc. and moves office equipment.

Performs semi-skilled labor in maintenance of boilers, repairs leaks in water and gas lines, removes old parts and installs new mechanical washers and gaskets in circulating pumps.

Performs building security duties such as checking for fires and prowlers; checks windows and doors.

You can apply online for the building/grounds maintenance worker position.

Civil engineer trainee - District 8

Agency: Department of Transportation

Wage: $4,605 to $5,205 monthly

Location: Collinsville

Application deadline: April 22

Qualifications for this position include, the listing says:

“Completion of a bachelor’s in engineering from an ABET accredited college OR a master’s degree in engineering (includes those expecting to graduate in the next 12 months) OR a current Engineer Intern License in the state of Illinois. (Note: Those applying with only a degree must have a minimum of 2.5 cumulative GPA in engineering related courses. If 2.0-2.5 GPA, applicants must have passed the Fundamentals of Engineering exam.)

Valid driver’s license

Successful completion of background investigation

Occasional statewide travel”

Work hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Primary job responsibilities include, according to the listing:

Provide timely and accurate measurements, analyses, computations and documentation related to assigned tasks.

Keep supervisor informed of any problems encountered.

Perform duties in compliance with departmental safety rules. Perform all duties in a manner conducive to the fair and equitable treatment of all employees.

You can apply for the civil engineer trainee position online.

Registered nurse I (upward mobility)

Agency: Department of Human Services

Wage: $5,903 to $8,126 per month

Location: Alton

Application deadline: Sept. 19

Minimum qualifications for this position include graduation from an approved nursing program resulting in an associate’s or diploma degree in nursing or a bachelor’s degree in nursing and licensure as a registered nurse in the state of Illinois, the listing says.

Job responsibilities include, according to the listing:

Utilizing the nursing process, provides professional nursing care to patients with psychiatric disabilities or illnesses on a living unit.

“Provides guidance to lower level staff for adherence to treatment plans and compliance with applicable operational policies and procedures, current professional standards of psychiatric mental health patient care.

Performs a variety of nursing care functions including preparing and administering medication, laboratory specimens, preparing patients for specialized diagnostic testing, providing Basic Life Support (BLS).

Consults with physicians and other professional staff regarding patient treatment and care.

Monitors the use of appropriate techniques to ensure a safe, secure therapeutic and sanitary environment of care and general performance of duties.

Completes mandatory nursing training requirements and continuing education workshops and seminars to maintain professional competency.”

You can apply for this registered nurse position online.

