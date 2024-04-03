Illinois Senate Republicans call for reforms to Prisoner Review Board after fatal stabbing of 11-year-old boy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fatal stabbing of an 11-year-old boy has renewed calls among Senate Republicans to make some major changes to the Prisoner Review Board.

“If you can’t see the need for reform here, you’re just not looking,” State Sen. Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville), the Republican Spokesperson for the Senate Executive Appointments Committee, said in a press conference Tuesday.

Two members of the board resigned after one of them approved the release of Crosetti Brand from Stateville Prison.

Brand was put back behind bars in February after being accused of sending Laterria Smith a text message threatening her and her family.

Officials say she and Brand were in a relationship years ago and that Smith had an order of protection against him.

But the board approved Brand’s release and he was granted parole on March 12.

The next day, officials say he stabbed Smith and killed her son Jayden Perkins.

“Many areas of our criminal justice system failed Miss Smith and Jayden, but at the end of the day, it was Governor Pritzker’s Prisoner Review Board that released Crosetti Brand despite overwhelming evidence he was dangerous to this family,” Illinois Senate Minority Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove) said.

Part of the reforms Senate Republicans want to see would require the board to put out a public written notice within 24 hours when they decide to release someone after a final revocation hearing. That would involve cases where someone violated the conditions of their mandatory supervised release.

Currently, victims can ask to get notifications about release but the board isn’t required to automatically send them that information.

“It is critical a victim knows that someone who could be a danger to them is out of prison,” Curran said.

They’re also calling to increase penalties for people who violate an order of protection. Under the proposal, a first-time violation would be raised from a misdemeanor to a Class 4 felony, which carries a prison sentence of one to three years if convicted.

If someone was previously convicted of violating an order of protection, the penalty would increase from a Class 4 felony to a Class 3 felony.

“I think most prosecutors would agree that a simple misdemeanor is not severe enough for someone who’s violating such a serious order from the court,” State Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield) said.

Other changes Senate Republicans want to see involve the board itself. One reform would change the qualifications for who can be appointed to serve on the board.

It would require appointees to have at least 20 years of experience in the criminal justice system, like serving as a probation officer, judge, public defender, prosecutor or a criminal defense attorney.

Right now, the minimum qualifications to be a member include five years of experience in areas like corrections work, law enforcement and penology.

“For too long these $100,000 a year positions on the Prisoner Review Board have been given to political appointees who don’t have the requisite experience to make these life and death decisions,” Curran said. “We must take politics out of the appointment process to create a qualified board with a deep understanding of the criminal justice system.”

Senate Republicans say they also want to require members to complete yearly mandatory training on domestic violence and sexual assault.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has said the board does plan to enhance that training for members moving forward.

When asked if Pritzker would support the reforms Republicans are calling for, a spokesperson for the governor told WCIA in a statement, “Much of what was proposed by Senate Republicans is already standard practice at [the] Prisoner Review Board. In addition, Governor Pritzker has already instructed the PRB and Illinois Department of Corrections to conduct a review of current procedures and make any necessary changes in the reporting process for domestic violence cases.”

