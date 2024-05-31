Are Illinois Republicans still backing Trump after being found guilty?

Illinois Democrats and Republicans are reacting to Donald Trump's conviction, becoming the first former American president to be found guilty of felony crimes.

In Manhattan on Thursday, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts for falsifying business records in an effort to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. The presumptive Republican nominee for president, Trump is expected to appeal the conviction and has regularly called the trial "rigged."

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11 — three days prior to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Regardless of whether Trump is in prison, he could still serve as president if elected.

Republicans call the trial a sham, others more reserved

Trump's conviction at this point has not shifted the view of his most prominent supporters in the state including U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.

“The Democrat ‘judge’ instructed the jury to find President Trump guilty if only 4 out of 12 of them agreed on a crime,” she wrote on social media. “The anti-Trump witnesses admitted to lying under oath. The corrupt prosecutor was sent by the Biden DOJ!”

U.S. Reps. Mike Bost and Darin LaHood, fellow Republicans serving in the U.S. House, shared that sentiment. Miller joined a host of GOP politicians in the courtroom earlier this month, some of whom are believed to be vying to join the Trump ticket as he looks for a vice president.

Republican challengers to incumbent congressional Democrats were more reserved in their responses. Among them is Josh Loyd of Virden, running against U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski in November, who called Trump's White House bid "another whole campaign" separate from his.

"We as a society need to start doing what is right and just," he said in a text message to The State Journal-Register. "We must praise the truth over deceit over deceit, life over murder, and mortality over wickedness. But how do we make our voices heard? By voting."

Following the conviction, Trump's campaign says it raised a record-setting $34.8 million in small dollar donations, nearly doubling the previous for its small-dollar fundraising operation on the WinRed platform, nearly doubling the previous high. The website temporarily crashed from the overwhelming traffic per The New York Times.

Democrats: Trump is unfit for office

Trump losing Illinois in 2016 and 2020 by more than 10 points each election, most politicians in the state praised the landmark decision. Democrats hold every statewide office and super-majority control of the General Assembly in addition to 14 out of the state's 17 congressional districts.

A political surrogate of President Joe Biden, Gov. JB Pritzker welcomed the ruling. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias chimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, to "prepare for wall-to-wall Hillary Clinton coverage for the next 48hrs straight on @FoxNews."

“Donald Trump is a racist, a homophobe, a grifter, and a threat to this country. He can now add one more title to his list – a felon. But let me be clear, Donald Trump will never be (the 47th president)," Pritzker said a statement.

Springfield Democrats — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Nikki Budzinski — shared similar comments via social media saying Trump's conviction proved "no one is above the law."

Where there was a slight, but expected, break came from former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Previously endorsing Trump in this year's election, the conviction made Blagojevich "love Trump more today than ever." Trump commuted his 14-year sentence in 2020, Blagojevich only serving eight years, for attempting to sell then-President-Elect Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat.

"That Dem Judge and those Dem prosecutors ought to go right to F’n jail for what they are doing to our democracy and our country," Blagojevich said, removed from office in 2009.

Zac Anderson and Erin Mansfield of USA TODAY contributed to this report.

