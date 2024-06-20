Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy resigning after RNC

The chair of the Illinois Republican Party will be stepping down.

Don Tracy sent a resignation letter on Wednesday, saying he’ll be done at the end of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Tracy is a Springfield attorney who ran for lieutenant governor in 2010 and has led the party since 2021.

In the letter, Tracy said he spends far too much time dealing with power struggles and animosities.

An official statement read: “For almost 3 1/2 years, I have had the honor of Chairing the Illinois Republican Party. In that time, we have doubled State Party operational capabilities by better fundraising and building a bigger team through, among other things, the development of and support of several new and old SCC Committees, such as the Finance Committee and Election Integrity Committee. In better days, Illinois Republicans came together after tough intra-party elections, but now it seems that agreeing 80% of the time, as President Reagan said, is simply not enough for some who would rather fight each other than take on the Democrats. For this reason, I hereby resign as Chair of the Illinois Republican Party effective upon the election of my successor, preferably no later than July 19, 2024, at 5 p.m.”

The GOP will send a 64-member delegation to Milwaukee, of which Tracy is a part.

