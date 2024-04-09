Illinois rape crisis centers close from federal cuts

Rape crisis centers across Illinois are starting to close because of federal cuts.

The centers are asking the state to step in and save them. They need about $20 million to keep the centers open, which is over double what they receive from the state now. As Illinois Capitol Bureau chief Cole Henke reports, people across Illinois will be losing vital services if they can’t get the funding.

