Illinois QCA residents can take housing survey

The housing landscape in rural areas is continuously evolving, presenting unique challenges for communities in Henry, Mercer, and Stark Counties, according to a news release.

Recognizing the importance of understanding and addressing these challenges, the University of Illinois Extension is conducting a comprehensive housing study to gather insights from residents and stakeholders. Led by Community and Economic Development Educator Russell Medley, the study aims to tackle issues related to housing accessibility, affordability, and quality, paving the way for informed policy-making and sustainable development.

Russell Medley emphasized, “Housing has been identified as a major issue at both the national level and in our communities, as well. The ability to address this important issue has impacts on our communities’ ability to grow, maintain the local tax base, and promote economic development.”

Residents of Henry, Mercer, and Stark counties are invited to participate in the study by filling out a survey, with a deadline of April 15. The survey seeks input on various aspects of housing, including cost, quality, availability, and community preferences.

Paper copies of the survey are available at the Henry/Stark County Extension office, 358 Front St., Galva, Ill.) and the Mercer County Extension office, 910 13th St., Viola, Ill.,) both open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can also request a survey and a postage-paid return envelope by calling Illinois Extension at 309-756-9978. Additionally, several thousand households in the three counties have been mailed hard copies of the survey as part of a randomized housing study.

To participate in the housing survey, visit here.

For more information about the housing study and how to get involved, contact Medley, community and economic development educator, at 309-756-9978 or by email at rmedley@illinois.edu.

About Extension

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities. Illinois Extension is part of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

