Illinois professor, Oxford employee arrested in connection with stabbing: police

A wanted poster distributed by the Chicago Police Department shows suspects Wyndham Lathem, 42, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology, and Andrew Warren, 56, a financial employee at Britain's Oxford University, in this image released in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. on August 3, 2017. Courtesy Chicago Police Department/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

By Suzannah Gonzales

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Police in California arrested on Friday a Northwestern University professor from Illinois and an employee of Britain's Oxford University, who were both sought in connection with a fatal stabbing in Chicago last week, authorities said.

Professor Wyndham Lathem and Oxford employee Andrew Warren are in custody in Oakland, California, Chicago police said.

"Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today's arrest brings some comfort for the victim's family," Chicago police said in a statement. "We are also thankful that this did not end in further tragedy."

Authorities have been searching for Lathem and Andrew Warren, 56, since discovering the body of 30-year-old Trenton Cornell in Chicago on July 27.

It was not immediately clear how Lathem and Warren had traveled to Oakland.

Lathem, a 42-year-old associate professor of microbiology and immunology, sent family and friends a video in which he apologized for his involvement in the slaying, police said on Friday.

Warren is a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, part of the Oxford University network, the college said.





(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicaco and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Hay, Steve Orlofsky and Paul Tait)