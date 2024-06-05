Illinois politicians comment on Biden’s new border policy

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois members of Congress are weighing in on President Joe Biden’s executive order limiting the flow of illegal border crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The executive action, announced Tuesday, allows border agents to close the border between legal ports of entry if crossings surpass a certain number per day. Senior administration officials told Nexstar’s NewsNation will make it easier for immigration officials to remove migrants and lighten the burden on the asylum-seekers.

The call comes after a bipartisan immigration deal that failed in the Senate two times. Former President Donald Trump disapproved of the measure and several Republicans withdrew their proposal after that.

Congressman Mike Bost (R-IL) blasted the president’s executive order. Trump earlier this year praised Bost for “working hard to Secure the Border” when endorsing him.

“Biden has said for months that he doesn’t have the authority to address the border crisis.” Bost said. “He blamed House conservatives, despite us having passed a tough border bill well over a year ago. Now Biden’s looking at bad poll numbers and an election approaching, and he’s suddenly found the authority to act. Funny how that works.”

Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) also criticized Biden’s policy.

“Joe Biden just announced that the Biden Regime will continue to grant mass amnesty to millions of illegal aliens who illegally cross our border and he will not deport the drug dealers, gang members, or criminals who are making our communities less safe,” she said on Facebook. “Joe Biden puts the safety of the American people LAST!”

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) likes the policy. She visited the U.S./Mexico border in April with a bipartisan group of Congress members.

“I’m glad to see President Biden taking action to help restore order at the border,” Budzinski said. “While this is an important move, it doesn’t excuse Congress from taking critical steps to enhance security and reform our broken immigration and asylum systems. We’ve got to advance comprehensive bipartisan legislation to address this crisis immediately.”

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), who describes himself as a champion of immigration reform, is mixed on the proposal. The Illinois senator has recommended to the president to streamline immigration relief. He is pushing for Congress to come together for reform.

“I am very disappointed that today’s executive action offers no pathways to legalization or other forms of relief for the long-term undocumented population and Dreamers in the United States,” Durbin said. “But as the President rightly notes, his executive action will not achieve the same results as legislation. It is up to Congress to fix our broken immigration system so we can effectively and humanely secure our border.”

