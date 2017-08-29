Illinois official to seek U.S. oversight of Chicago police: report

Attorney General for the State of Illinois Lisa Madigan testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on protecting consumer information in Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan will sue for federal court oversight of the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Tuesday.

Madigan is set to discuss the lawsuit later on Tuesday, along with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The officials will announce they want public input on what a court-enforced consent decree should look like, the Sun-Times said.

Members of Black Lives Matter and other groups in June sued the city of Chicago, seeking federal court oversight of reforms to the police department, which has been accused of using excessive force against minorities.

In January, a federal investigation found Chicago police routinely violated the civil rights of people, citing excessive force and racially discriminatory conduct.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)