Illinois moves to keep medical debt from credit reports

The Illinois State Senate approved a measure to eliminate medical debt from credit reports.

The bill, SB3298, does not mean you don’t have to pay medical debt, but it keeps it separate from other financial burdens. This does not apply to medical debt charged to a credit card. The bill passed with full bipartisan support and is now headed to the House for consideration.

