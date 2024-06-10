Dolton man charged after stabbing mom’s boyfriend in EC, charges allege

A 23-year-old Dolton, Illinois, man faces felony charges after stabbing his mom’s boyfriend last week in East Chicago, court documents allege.

Daveion L. Maddox was charged Friday with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

He was arrested Saturday and is being held without bail, until it is reset to $100,000, or $10,000 cash surety on June 25.

His next court date is June 16 before Judge Natalie Bokota.

‘East Chicago Det. Daniel Saliga wrote he was called at 8:20 p.m. June 6 to the 4400 block of Tod Avenue.

Maddox pushed his mother to the ground on concrete, the victim said. When he tried to intervene, he and Maddox struggled and fell to the ground. Maddox reached in his pocket for a knife and stabbed him four times in the abdomen, the affidavit states.

Maddox fled in a silver Ford Fusion.

The victim was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital, before he was transferred to a Chicago-area medical facility.

