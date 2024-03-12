Illinois man charged after shoplifting at Schererville Walmart, crashing car into utility pole: records

A Kankakee, Illinois man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole electronics from Walmart, and then crashed a car into a utility pole.

James L. Lane Jr., 38, was charged on March 9 with armed robbery, resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor.

He is being held without bail until March 26, before it’s reset at $50,000, or $5,000 cash surety. His next court date is March 22.

Police responded on March 8 to the Schererville Walmart, 1555 U.S. 41.

An employee told police Lane was putting “electronics” into his backpack, then left without paying. He allegedly stole $825 worth of merchandise, according to the affidavit.

Lane pulled a utility knife on the employee out the door when they asked for the stuff back.

Lane took off north on U.S. 41 until he swerved west to avoid the cops and hit a utility pole near the Lowes, 637 U.S. 41.

He was arrested after a brief chase and apologized to the cops for running, saying he had warrants, which officers couldn’t find. Lane said he was worried about two people with him in the car.

They were not charged, according to public court filings.

