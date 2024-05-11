Illinois man accused of shooting neighbor in her chest now facing hate-crime charge

An Illinois man charged with attempted murder now stands accused of committing a hate crime when police said he shot and injured his neighbor on Tuesday in Lockport Township.

John P. Shadbar, 70, was arrested after the alleged shooting of a 45-year-old woman who remains in critical condition, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. He is being held in jail without bond.

Shadbar faces nine felonies including hate crime, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, court records show.

After the shooting, about 45 miles southwest of Chicago, Shadbar entered his home where he barricaded himself, the department said on Facebook. A crisis negotiator convinced him over the phone to exit with his hands up. He was taken into custody and questioned at the sheriff's office.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her chest that exited her back. She has since undergone surgery for her injuries.

Officers seized five guns from Shadbar's home

Officers located and confiscated five weapons from Shadbar's residence, including a shotgun, two handguns and two AK-47 style rifles, one of which is believed the weapon used in the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Shadbar's Firearm Owner's Identification card was revoked in 1979 after he was arrested for a felony, the sheriff's office said.

He appeared for his arraignment Thursday at the Will County Courthouse and is scheduled to return on May 23, records show.

Victim was white woman with Black partner

Court documents identified the victim as a white woman who Shadbar has harassed and threatened for years for having a Black partner, according to ABC News.

Shadbar has allegedly directed racial slurs at both the woman and her children and has threatened their lives, ABC News reported.

Last Tuesday, the victim was in her backyard with a friend and two young children when Shadbar began revving his motorcycle engine, records show. The victim responded by blowing an airhorn, after which Shadbar threw a bottle over the fence, used a racial slur and referenced death, ABC News reported.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Will County Sheriff's Office for clarification on the hate crime charge.

Victim called police twice regarding Shadbar before shooting

Prior to the shooting, police received two calls from the victim regarding minor issues with Shadbar that were both resolved, the sheriff's office said.

In March, she first called to tell police that Shadbar acted highly agitated while yelling at the her and her children, the department said.

Later that month she called police regarding Shadbar shooting fireworks and "possibly a gun" over her backyard fence. Police did not arrest Shadbar due to a lack of evidence, the department said.

