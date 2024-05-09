Illinois low-income utility assistance programs may get renewed due to bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A program helping Illinois families pay their utility bills may be extended, thanks in part to Champaign’s state senator.

Two financial assistance programs, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP), will expire at the start of 2025. A bill sponsored in the Senate by State Senator Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) would remove that end date.

“Every resident in our state should have access to essential services,” Faraci said in a statement. “The ability to heat or cool your home should be a fundamental right, not a privilege.”

The Champaign state senator also said this program is necessary due to inflation and the high cost of living.

The bill passed the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee Thursday. The bill also previously passed the Illinois House of Representatives unanimously, where it was carried by Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana).

