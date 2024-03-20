Illinois lawmakers call for additional funding for historic site near Galesburg

Two state legislators are pushing a measure that will benefit the Bishop Hill State Historic Site near Kewanee.

State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, and State Rep. Travis Weaver, R-Edwards, are urging the General Assembly and Gov. JB Pritzker to set aside funds in the 2024 budget for critical repairs needed at the Bishop Hill State Historic Site.

According to a news release, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association (BHAA) works to retain Bishop Hill as a living community while encouraging all efforts to restore and maintain historic properties and cultural heritage.

The historic site, located approximately five miles northwest of Galva in Henry County, is what remains of a settlement founded by Swedish immigrants in 1846. The settlement currently includes buildings, memorials and a park. Included in the buildings at Bishop Hill are a visitor's center, a museum, the colony church and a hotel.

Bishop Hill is need of repairs and Anderson and Weaver are spearheading an effort to get funding from the state legislature to make covering the cost of repairs possible.

“As a state we have a job to maintain our infrastructure, and it’s unfortunate that these historical buildings have been allowed to fall in such disarray,” Sen. Anderson said. “The continued neglect of Bishop Hill is unacceptable. We need the governor and the General Assembly to prioritize funding to repair and maintain these incredibly important structures.”

The buildings are maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources but more funding is required to be able to make the needed repairs. According to the news release, the buildings have suffered through years of deferred maintenance, leading to foundation cracks, water leaks, rotting soffits and windowsills, and other issues.

“Gov. Pritzker should be embarrassed by his agency’s ability to care for historic buildings,” Rep. Weaver stated. “Several decades ago, the state decided to take ownership of the Bishop Hill historic properties in order to preserve them; however, since then, they have allowed these buildings to nearly fall into total disrepair."

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association works at making Bishop Hill a living community while encouraging all efforts to restore and maintain historic properties and cultural heritage. The BHHA also provides guided tours for large groups and visitors can also enjoy self-guided tours.

Bishop Hill was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It was listed as a National Historic Landmark in 1984.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Legislators call on state to help repair historic Bishop Hill site