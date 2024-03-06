Illinois judge rules to expedite Chicago tax referendum appeal hearing
An appellate court has reversed a lower court's ruling on the "Bring Chicago Home" referendum, and votes will now be counted.
An appellate court has reversed a lower court's ruling on the "Bring Chicago Home" referendum, and votes will now be counted.
After two stinging court losses, lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask for a new trial and for a much lower judgment than the combined $88.3 million two juries awarded to E. Jean Carroll.
LTV ratio, or loan-to-value ratio, helps lenders determine your mortgage eligibility, interest rate, and more. Learn how it works and what to expect here.
There's a reason this versatile paste went viral and became an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — even the pros swear by it.
It's crunch time in the NHL season, so it's time to make some hard cuts in order to give your fantasy hockey roster the lift it needs.
“The more time that goes on, the more it proves to be wrong.”
Square Enix has finally revealed the proper release date for Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series X/S. It's coming to the consoles on March 21.
Florida first-time home buyer grants can give you up to 5% of your mortgage toward down payment or closing cost assistance. Find out if you qualify for a grant.
When the GOAT speaks, everyone should listen, but do so with a grain of salt.
Look no further than the MSR Hubba Hubba tents, available in 1-person, 2-person, and 3-person options, now at REI at 40%.
2024 Nissan Leaf is eligible again for part of the IRA EV tax credit. The Tennessee-built car qualifies for $3,750 of the maximum $7,500.
A group of 41 state attorneys general are demanding that Meta step up its support services for users who have been victims of hacks and account takeovers.
Jake & Jordan discuss the ridiculous new renderings of the A's proposed stadium in Las Vegas, a potentially season-ending injury to Boston pitcher Lucas Giolito, the 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates & more.
11 Bit Studios has announced at the Xbox Partners Showcase that Frostpunk 2 will be available for Windows PCs and on the PC Game Pass service starting on July 25.
Notably, the experience is free for Sling TV and Sling Freestream customers, and they can play games while simultaneously watching live TV content — providing entertainment during commercial breaks. Sling TV also allows users to expand the Arcade row on the home screen to have a more immersive playing experience.
Abercrombie & Fitch posted another banner year after the stock soared 390% over the past 12 months.
Joe O’Pella was unable to work Kelce's final NFL game.
Job openings decreased slightly in January as a resilient labor market continues to rebalance.
Get ready for a bright new smile from a product that actually has a pleasant flavor, shoppers say.
More than 25,000 fans say these walking shoes stay comfy and supportive even if you're on your feet all day.
Google today is sharing more details about the fees that will accompany its plan to comply with Europe's new Digital Markets Act (DMA), the new regulation aimed at increasing competition across the app store ecosystem. While Google yesterday pointed to ways it already complied with the DMA -- by allowing sideloading of apps, for example -- it hadn't yet shared specifics about the fees that would apply to developers, noting that further details would come out this week. Today, Google shared that there will be two fees that apply to its External offers program, also announced yesterday.