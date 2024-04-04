Illinois infrastructure grant will help fund Hartman Lane upgrades in O’Fallon

An additional left turn lane along southbound Hartman Lane at the intersection with Central Park Drive is expected to be completed this year.

Work on proposed improvements totaling $2.2 million also includes storm sewer installation, curb and gutter, pavement widening and traffic signal modifications. Construction is expected to start in June and be completed before Thanksgiving.

The O’Fallon City Council approved project funding in four actions on April 1 so that bids can be accepted by the Illinois Department of Transportation in a joint agreement. Funds will be reimbursed through a State Rebuild Illinois Grant that is for $1.6 million.

The council agreed to use $1,393,800 in motor fuel tax funds and $801,200 in Congestion Mitigations and Air Quality funds upfront to match the required funding. It passed a supplemental resolution for a construction engineering services agreement with Geotechnology Inc. for $22,000.

Additional right-of-way and temporary construction easements purchases should cost $170,000, which the council OK’d. Land acquisitions from six property owners are needed.

The expected timeline is that IDOT will post on their letting bulletin for three weeks, then at the council’s next public works meeting, staff will bring forward the bids for construction and select a company.

City staff has met with Central School District 104 superintendent, and there will be minimal impact for the school.

The intersection will be closed during construction and Park Plaza will be the detour.

Tax Rate

Mayor Herb Roach announced that the city’s real estate tax rate is the lowest it has been since 1984.

“We have been able to lower the tax rate for the sixth straight year. It is the first time in over 45 plus years that the city has reduced its tax rate for six consecutive years,” he said.

At a recent finance and administration meeting, Finance Director Sandy Evans said the projected Equalized Assessed Value for 2023 tax levy has the estimated final rate setting increased to $907 million, which lowered the levy rate to .7798.

The decrease should amount to a $23 savings for a homeowner with a home valued at $200,000, she said.

The mayor noted that only about 10 to 11% of the property tax bill goes to the city for services.

Old Clark Station

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said the old Clark Station at the northeast corner of State Street and Lincoln Avenue needs further investigation for possible soil contamination.

The Stage III work will cost $26,220.61 to perform, which the council agreed to pay TetraTech at the meeting.

Public Works Director Jeff Taylor noted this has been studied for at least 20 years, to see how far the pollution has spread. This new effort will determine the extent, and to see where it is no longer present.

The city has previously conducted studies and installed two monitoring wells. At the IEPA’s recommendation, Tetra Tech will install two additional monitoring wells on the neighboring property at 122 E. State St., which will help see how far the contamination has spread. A groundwater ordinance might be needed for this area.

Erosion Stabilization Project

A feasibility study has been completed because a bank adjacent to Silver Creek at the Wastewater Treatment Plant site is susceptible to erosion, therefore threatening the wastewater lagoons that are adjacent to the creek.

Federal funds have been earmarked to armor this bank to prevent erosion. Construction costs are estimated at $1,159,000. An approved agreement with the Department of Army provides $753,000 in federal funding to finish the project while the remaining $406,000 would be the city’s responsibility.

Augusta Greens 2nd Addition

The council approved the final plat for Augusta Greens 2nd Addition, which will add 25 single-family homes to the residential development located at the northeast corner of Old Collinsville and Milburn School roads.

The applicant is MSJB Investments. The 2nd Addition of Augusta Greens is part of a larger, 53.73 acre - 117 lot single-family residential development that includes the Enclaves at Augusta Greens.

Announcements

Fire Chief Brad White announced that the O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Department has been recognized with a state award, receiving a 2023 Fire Protection and Life Safety Award.

“It’s the first time in a while the award has been given south of Springfield,” he said.

Mayor Herb Roach said a Town Hall Meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. at city hall. Reports on the budget, property tax rate, parks improvements, traffic calming on Pierce, I-64, and road construction will be presented.

A wastewater treatment plant tour on April 15 will start at 5:30 p.m.

“This is for everyone to take a look at all the new stuff,” he said. Improvements have been made, costing about $15 million.

The final open house on the Forward 50 project will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at city hall.

As a part of the East-West Gateway Council of Government’s Great Streets Initiative, the city has been studying Highway 50 for the past year. Forward 50 is to strengthen the function and appearance of Highway 50 for the O’Fallon community.

For more information, visit https://www.ofallon.org/planning-zoning-division/pages/forward-50-great-streets-initiative