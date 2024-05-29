Illinois House bill targets THC-infused products

CHICAGO — THC-infused products could soon be largely off the local market if a current House bill gets the green light.

Proponents say the products are dangerous and falling into the hands of minors, but those in the industry say the current bill would shut them down and do nothing to protect children.

“What this bill would do is put me out of business,” Chi’tiva cofounder Charles Wu said.

Wu opened the doors to his Wicker Park cafe about two years ago and things are going well.

“We have four other locations in the Chicagoland area and employ about 40 people in the state,” Wu said.

In spite of his success, Wu is now facing the possibility of being shuttered and even labeled a criminal, by a bill on the table in Springfield.

It’s cleared the Senate but still needs a House vote. If passed, it’ll ban THC products that are derived from hemp.

The bill targets products with Delta-8, an unregulated psychoactive substance that is found in cannabis plants. Hemp-derived cannabinoids are not controlled substances, so they are legal at the federal level.

Proponents of the bill allege that the colorful packaging on some of the items targets children.

But Wu said he does not believe that the bill protects kids.

“The bill on the table puts me out of business but still allows out-of-state companies to ship products into Illinois to sell these products to children,” Wu said.

Wu argues that the 300 stores like his that are around the state want to be regulated and have pushed for that.

“We put together a package that said we want to be regulated we will give you money our analysis estimates 1.5 million over the next four years,” Wu said.

Wu said he believes that the problem is that much bigger companies, with deeper pockets, are pushing back.

“We are not opposed to being regulated we will take the same standards as the cannabis industry the issue is they don’t want us to exist,” Wu said.

Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford is the bill’s sponsor.

A statement from Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, who is the bill’s sponsor to WGN-TV read in part: “The current unregulated market undermines social equity license holders who have long worked to establish a legal, well-regulated business…as we move toward regulation of hemp and delta-8 products, we must do so in a way that is equitable and provides opportunities with the evolving industry.”

According to Lightford’s statement, a recent study showed more than 11 % of high school seniors have reported using delta-8 products.

