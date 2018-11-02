Illinois Great-Grandmother, 91, Goes Trick-or-Treating for the First Time

An Illinois great-grandmother is proving it’s never too late to try something new.

Mary Spaeth, 91, from Zion, dressed up as a bunny and trick-or-treated for the first time in her life this Halloween.

Spaeth, who used a walker to support her treat bag, was joined by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“She had a blast,” her daughter Christine Spaeth Richardson told InsideEdition.com. “She did take us kids but she never had an opportunity as a child.”

Richardson explained that her mom, whom they affectionately call “Baba,” grew up in Croatia, where trick-or-treating is not a common tradition. She moved to the United States following the Second World War and was sent to a nunnery to learn English.

When Halloween came around this year, Richardson and her family decided to bring her along on their festivities.

“I just thought seeing her grandkids and great-grandbabies would give her a boost and it did,” Richardson said.

