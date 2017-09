FILE PHOTO: Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner talks to the media at the White House in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said on Thursday the state will sell $6 billion of bonds to reduce an unpaid bill pile that ballooned to more than $15 billion during an unprecedented two-year budget impasse.

The Democratic-controlled legislature included the bond authorization in the fiscal 2018 budget it enacted in July over the Republican governor's vetoes.





