Illinois elected officials react to Trump conviction in New York hush money trial

A jury in New York Thursday afternoon convicted former president Donald Trump on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors argued that Trump and co-conspirators falsified records to hide form voters a sexual affair the former president had with the adult film actress. Trump denied both the affair and other wrong doing.

Illinois lawmakers have weighed in on the verdict. Here’s a collection of statements they have issued:

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost

“New York’s six-week sham trial against President Trump has eroded the public’s trust in our legal system in a way that will take years to overcome. The trial, along with all the character attacks, campaign interference and Hollywood cameos that surrounded it, had one purpose: to weaken President Trump before the 2024 election. It won’t work. Even after today’s verdict, he is strengthened with an American public that is fed up with liberals weaponizing the legal system for their partisan political gain.”

U.S. Rep Nikki Budzinkski

“I would just say that what this proves is that no one is above the law in this country. Someone that is now a 34-time convicted felon should not serve in the highest office in this country — full stop.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

“Justice has been served. After facing a jury of his peers, Donald Trump is exposed as the liar and fraud that he is. Trump evaded the law to deceive voters and today, the law caught up with him.

“Donald Trump is a racist, a homophobe, a grifter, and a threat to this country. He can now add one more title to his list - a felon. But let me be clear, Donald Trump will never be 47.”