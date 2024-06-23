Illinois drivers will see increase at the pumps July 1

Beginning July 1, several new state laws will take effect in Illinois.

Drivers in Illinois will see an increase on prices at the pump. The annual ‘motor fuel tax’ will go up to account for inflation. The increase will be from 45¢ per gallon to 47¢. Only California charges drivers more, with 60¢ per gallon. Since electric vehicle owners don’t pay the fuel tax, they are charged $100 per year on top of their annual registration fee to make up for lost tax revenue.

