Illinois Democratic and Republican presidential primary election results

Illinois voters cast their ballots for president Tuesday, a week after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured enough delegate support to become their parties’ presumptive nominees.

Biden and Trump also appear on primary ballots Tuesday in three other states: Arizona, Kansas and Ohio. Trump appears on the ballot in Florida, which canceled its Democratic primary. Neither candidate faces strong challenges, although “None of the Names Shown” will be a ballot option for both primaries in Kansas.

Votes will be counted after polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. Central. See statewide election results here. Last minute questions about voting? View our voter guide. Here is one for Chicago residents and one for suburban residents.