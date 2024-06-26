Illinois to create agency for early childhood services

Gov. JB Pritzker took the first steps to create a new state agency that focuses on early childhood programs.

Illinois allocated $10 million to start building up the agency this year. It will oversee all programs and services for parents and children. The governor says this will go a long way in streamlining these programs. Pritzker says the state will work to get the new agency officially up and running after another two years.

