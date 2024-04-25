Illinois could fund schools to teach climate change

A bill in Illinois could require the state board of education to have instructional resources and other material available to teachers to help them deliver lessons about climate change.

State lawmakers would have to set money aside for it. Schools across Illinois are already required to teach about the topic as part of the science requirement. Supporters of the bill say it’s meant to help teachers with the curriculum that’s vital for students.

The bill would also ensure the state’s current standards on climate change stay in place.

