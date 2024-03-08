Illinois could expand access to in vitro fertilization

State lawmakers in Alabama passed a measure to protect doctors and health professionals from legal trouble if embryos are damaged or destroyed during in vitro fertilization.

The measure came after that state’s supreme court ruled frozen embryos are children, raising concerns about the future of the treatment across the country. Now Illinois state lawmakers are addressing it. As Our Quad Cities News Illinois Capitol Bzureau correspondent Theodora Koulouvaris reports, they’re considering legislation to expand access to the treatment.

