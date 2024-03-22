Illinois considers legislation for public safety

Illinois House Republicans are pushing legislation they say would improve public safety.

One proposal would change the pre-trial process in the SAFE-T Act, specifically the provision that eliminated cash bail. Republicans want to add more offenses that would keep suspects in custody while they wait for their trials, applying to all felonies. Another proposal would revoke a pretrial release for any suspects who are charged with any new offense while waiting for trial.

A third proposal would create a $500 income tax credit for full-time police officers, firefighters and rescue workers to keep emergency workers on the job and attract new recruits.

