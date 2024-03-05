Illinois to budget millions to combat homelessness
Illinois’ proposed budget contains hundreds of line items, covering issues like education and medical debt.
One proposal would also set aside money to help with homelessness. As Our Quad Cities News Illinois Capitol Bureau correspondent Theodora Koulouvaris reports, the governor’s plan would spend millions on a continuing initiative to try to fix the problem.
