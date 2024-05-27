Illinois budget would eliminate state grocery tax, give local governments more time to prepare for change

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state budget for the upcoming fiscal year would provide funding for all different areas like education. But it also aims to address the high prices people are paying for their groceries by eliminating the state’s one percent sales tax on groceries.

In 2022, the state put a temporary cut on the grocery tax for one year. Ending the tax was one of the key proposals included in Governor Pritzker’s budget address in February.

“We had passed our budget, and then this came out,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “So I was like, ‘Oh, that’s money that we had already factored into our budget,’ which was not the best thing.”

Local municipalities like the City of Springfield greatly rely on that tax.

“It’s right at $4 million for the City of Springfield, so it is a large gap and those are services that we provide to our citizens whether it’s filling potholes, police or fire, so we need to make sure we continue those services.”

The Illinois Municipal League (IML), an organization representing local governments across the state, pushed back against the tax, warning that communities could lose millions of dollars.

But under the budget proposal that passed the Senate Sunday, the grocery tax wouldn’t end until January 1, 2026, and municipalities can still put in place their own grocery tax of up to one percent without needing to hold a referendum.

“It’ll give us time to work with our council and see if that is the way the council wants to replace the loss of revenue because it is a very large loss of revenue,” Buscher said.

IML Chief Executive Officer Brad Cole said the end of the tax will allow local governments to decide how they can replace the revenue.

“Granting both home rule and non-home rule municipalities the authority to generate local revenues – whether regarding groceries or general merchandise sales – provides much needed parity and flexibility for all communities,” Cole said in a statement.

This proposal and the rest of the state budget have only passed the Senate. The House is expected to return to the Capitol Tuesday to take up these items.

