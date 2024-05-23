Illinois bill for custody of human remains advances

Funeral homes in Illinois are on the alert; the House passed a bill to create a chain of custody for human remains.

The move comes after a funeral home in Carlinville botched the way it managed remains. Heinz Funeral Home gave more than 60 families the wrong cremains in September. The county coroner opened the investigation into the funeral home. There were no criminal penalties on record regarding the mishandling of remains.

It is now a felony charge.

