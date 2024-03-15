Illinois bill could improve licensing process

A bill in Springfield would help people make payments online to get or renew their license.

The bill is part of a package of bills House Republicans unveiled to address delays and costs in professional licensing. Illinois passed a law to get the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation a new professional licensing system. As Our Quad Cities News Illinois Capitol Bureau correspondent Theodora Koulouvaris, the bills could speed up the process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.