Illinois bill could ban wildlife-killing contests

A bill, HB2900, making its way through the Illinois State Legislature would ban wildlife-killing contests in the state.

The bill amends the Wildlife Code and prohibits contests or competitions with the objective of killing any fur-bearing mammal. At question are competitions over a specific period of time. People can win prizes for killing the most animals, like money or hunting equipment. The contests focus on animals like coyotes, foxes, raccoons and squirrels.

