Illinois is adopting new COVID guidelines. Here's what you should know

The state of Illinois will be adopting new federal guidelines on the COVID-19 virus that will allow people to return to normal activities if their symptoms improve within 24 hours.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that it would go along with the new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eliminates the prior five-day isolation period for people infected with the virus. Instead, people can now return to normal activities within 24 hours if symptoms are receding or if they are without a fever for that period of time.

The CDC still recommends that people take precautions over the next five days to reduce the risk of spreading the disease, such as wearing a well-fitting mask, keeping a safe distance from others, continuing to get tested, washing hands and practicing good hygiene and ensuring cleaner air while indoors.

Overall, Illinois remains at a low level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to data from the CDC, with six counties at a medium level and none at a high level. Knox County is one of the six that are at a medium level, with CDC data showing it had 12 hospitalizations per 100,000 people for COVID in the past week.

The Tri-County area – consisting of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties – each remain at a low level for COVID hospitalizations, with 7.8 per 100,000 in Peoria and Tazewell counties and 5.8 per 100,000 in Woodford County.

However, the overall level of respiratory virus in the state has risen from a low level to a medium level, according to CDC data. The increase is largely due to a rise in the number of influenza cases, which have gone from 2.4% of all hospital visits in late January to 3.3% at the end of February.

The Peoria area – defined by the CDC as Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton, Marshall and Mason counties – has seen a stark increase in the number of flu hospitalizations in the past two weeks, now up to 5.4% at the end of February from 2.9% on Feb. 10.

IDPH director Sameer Vohra said that the new guidelines put the emphasis on protecting those most vulnerable to severe respiratory illnesses, such as those over the age of 65 and those with chronic disease or other conditions.

"IDPH appreciates the new guidance from the CDC that streamlines recommendations across respiratory viruses and provides simple, clear and easy to understand steps for those with COVID-19, flu and RSV," Vohra said. "While Illinois is in a better position than we were two months ago, the state is currently experiencing an uptick in our overall respiratory illness level.

Individuals 65 and over, those who are immunocompromised, and individuals with chronic medical conditions remain most vulnerable to severe outcomes, and they should continue to use all tools at their disposal to keep themselves protected."

Vohra recommends that people continue to get their flu shots and asks that those over 65 get another dose of this season's COVID-19 vaccine, with the CDC now allowing an extra shot for those in that age group.

"Flu season can last until May, and it is not too late to get your flu shot if you haven’t already," Vohra said. "The CDC also released new recommendations this week that allow older adults to now receive an additional dose of this season’s COVID-19 vaccine. An additional dose for those at highest risk can add protection this spring and summer."

