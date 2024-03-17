Illegally parked driver dies after punched to ground by Brooklyn tow truck driver

An illegally parked driver died after a punch in the face sent him sprawling to the pavement during a clash with a tow truck driver in Brooklyn, cops said Sunday.

The death of the 61-year-old victim at the hands of a man half his age has been labeled a homicide by the NYPD.

The victim got into a quarrel over his illegally parked vehicle with a tow truck driver outside the Shell station on Clarkson Ave. near Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 8:45 p.m. Saturday cops said.

As the argument escalated, the 30-year-old tow truck driver punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall and hit the pavement, police said.

Medics took the victim to Brookdale University but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops took the tow truck driver into custody with charges pending as they investigate further.

The Shell station parking lot was also the scene of a horrific screwdriver stabbing on July 24, 2022.

A shirtless drunken man passed out in the parking lot woke up and confronted a man pushing a Citi Bike, according to a witness. When the 47-year-old shirtless man insisted the bicyclist had taken something from him and demanded it back the other man whipped out a screwdriver and stabbed him. The victim suffered two collapsed lungs and was in critical but stable condition.