It's illegal to set off fireworks in Knoxville without a permit. Here's where you can

Just because people seem to set off fireworks all across East Tennessee on July 4 doesn't mean the pyrotechnics are legal everywhere.

It's illegal to sell or set off fireworks without a permit in places like Knoxville and Knox County, but even strict fireworks laws are notoriously difficult to enforce.

"We see thousands and thousands of fireworks going off," Mark Wilbanks, assistant chief of the Knoxville Fire Department, told Knox News. "It is next to impossible to enforce. Just chasing all of those down is extremely hard and can be dangerous."

In the hot and dry lead-up to Independence Day this year, Knoxville firefighters hope residents follow the law by attending a professional permitted show like the annual Festival on the 4th at World's Fair Park.

"Do not go out and buy fireworks. Don't use them," Wilbanks said. "Not only can you be hurt seriously, or even killed, you can hurt someone else with them. ... Especially with any dry conditions we may have, you could start a fire unintentionally that could potentially cost someone else thousands and thousands of dollars."

At the state level, some fireworks regulations apply in every town and city. For instance, fireworks cannot be sold in Tennessee without a permit or to anyone younger than 16. Anyone age 16 or 17 must show ID when purchasing fireworks.

Some laws only apply in certain places, such as a ban on fireworks sales in any county with a population greater than 355,000 people. Knox County has a population of around 500,669 people as of 2023.

The safety concern behind these laws is clear: Fireworks were responsible for 245 fires and $1.13 million in property damages in Tennessee in 2022, according to the state fire marshal's office. Much of this damage isn't covered by insurance companies since it involves something illegal.

Bill Sharp, a Dixie Lee Fireworks employee, helps customers in Lenoir City on July 2, 2019. Fireworks laws are different depending on where you live in Tennessee, with places like Sevier County allowing them but with cities like Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville banning them within their limits.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found in early estimates fireworks were involved in eight deaths and 9,700 injuries in 2023. Teenagers between 15 and 19 years old and children between 5 and 9 years old were the two most common age groups for injuries.

With holiday celebrations around the corner, many Knoxvillians are willing to take risks to celebrate July 4 at home with a bang.

Where it's legal to use fireworks in East Tennessee

Alcoa: Consumer fireworks may be used in the city July 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They cannot be shot onto another person's property without the owner or occupant's permission.

Blount County: Fireworks are legal, except between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., per a local noise ordinance. Fireworks are illegal in Townsend.

Campbell County: Fireworks are legal in the county, but illegal in the city of LaFollette. An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the small town killed four people in 1997.

Loudon County: Fireworks are legal.

Maryville: Consumer fireworks may be used in the city July 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They may not be set off on any public property without approval from the city.

Sevier County: Use of fireworks is legal in the county, but illegal in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville.

Fireworks also are legal in Grainger, Morgan, Roane and Union counties.

Where it's illegal to use fireworks in East Tennessee

Anderson County: Fireworks are illegal without a permit from the state and approval from the county, including in the city of Oak Ridge.

Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville: Fireworks are illegal

Knox County: Fireworks are illegal without a permit from the state and approval from the county.

Knoxville: Fireworks are illegal without a permit from the city, which can be obtained at knoxvilletn.gov. Failure to secure a permit before setting off fireworks could result in a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can carry a fine up to $1,000 and/or six months in jail.

Townsend: Fireworks are illegal

Rather than purchase your own variety packs of fireworks, like the ones pictured here at a Chapman Highway fireworks stand in 2020, you could always follow firefighters' suggestion to attend a professional permitted show like the annual Festival on the 4th at World's Fair Park.

State and local authorities suggest reaching out to local police and fire departments for additional information on firework codes.

Tips for handling fireworks safely

Even though it's against the law to set off fireworks in Knox County and several neighboring communities, many residents still choose to do it, risking damages and citations.

Local and national authorities say safety is paramount. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends these safety tips:

Keep a water supply nearby to extinguish any fires or to put out "duds" that do not ignite or detonate as intended. Do not attempt to relight them.

Never point or throw fireworks at people, animals or buildings.

Never hold fireworks after lighting them. Over one-third of injuries from fireworks in 2023 were sustained to the hands/fingers, according to the commission.

Maintain a safe distance from fireworks after lighting the fuse and move away immediately after lighting.

Never allow young children to light or handle fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Douse any used fireworks with water before disposing of them to prevent trash fires.

Light fireworks one at a time.

Never light fireworks while using alcohol or drugs.

Keep dogs and other animals inside or at home while fireworks are being ignited.

In Knox County and Knoxville, you can report illegal firework activity to the Knox County Sheriff's Department at 865-215-2243 or the KPD non-emergency hotline at 865-215-4010.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Are fireworks legal in Knoxville? What to know this July 4th