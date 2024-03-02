Is it illegal to pass someone in the right lane of a highway? Here’s what SC law says

In 2021, South Carolina banned people from cruising in the left lane without a good reason, but how does this work when there’s a three-lane highway?

The Myrtle Beach area has a few three-lane highways, including U.S. 501 and S.C. 31.

State law requires drivers to only use the far left lane when overtaking and passing another vehicle. Exceptions to the law allow motorists to drive in the left lane when driving in the right lane is impractical, such as with congested traffic or when inclement weather makes the left lane the safest. The law also says you can remain in the left lane as long as there is nobody behind you.

That means it is illegal to pass someone in the right lane, according to the law.

But when it comes to three lanes, drivers in the left and right lanes often pass motorists in the middle lane.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said she does not know of any traffic laws, outside of the left lane laws, that prohibit the driving continuously in the middle lane of a three-lane highway.

Here’s the traffic etiquette to follow when driving on a multi-lane highway from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

AAA says when driving on a multi-lane highway, people looking to cruise or stay a steady speed should remain in the middle lane. The far right lane should also be reserved for people entering and exiting the highway and people who are driving slower.

AAA also suggests driving at a legal speed that matches the flow of traffic, as driving too fast or too slow can cause accidents.

If you drive under the speed limit in the farthest left lane, you could have violation points added to your driving record, according to South Carolina law.

Drivers also can receive a ticket for violating the “move right” law.