Illegal marijuana seized during Turner Turnpike traffic stop

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) — Luther Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol seized illegal marijuana during a traffic stop on the Turner Turnpike early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at around 2:30 a.m. OHP requested K-9 assistance from the Luther Police Department. K-9 Kodi was deployed and a positive alert was detected by the canine.

Officials say upon searching the vehicle, large amounts of vacuum sealed packages were found.

151 pounds of illegal marijuana was seized, resulting in the arrest of the driver.

