Illegal marijuana operation busted near Pleasant Hill: Two arrested, 1,900 plants seized

Two Eugene residents were arrested last week after Lane County Sheriff's deputies discovered an illegal marijuana growing operation near Pleasant Hill.

Deputies conducted search warrants on March 15 at the illegal growth site on the 37000 block of Highway 58 in Pleasant Hill and at a separate address where the owner lived on the 5100 block of Saratoga Lane in Eugene, according to a release from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the illegal growth operation was funded by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission's Illegal Marijuana Market Grant, which was created in 2018 by the Oregon legislature to aid law enforcement efforts in addressing the illegal marijuana market.

More than 1,900 growing marijuana plants were located and destroyed, along with several hundred pounds of processed marijuana.

Deputies also seized more than 200 suspected fentanyl pills, psilocybin mushrooms, $40,000 in currency, a truck, and a large generator on a trailer that aided in the production of the marijuana, according to the release.

At least 42 firearms were discovered, as well as 4 suppressors and over 100,000 rounds of ammunition.

Two men were arrested, cited, and released for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana and Felony and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Numerous county code and watermaster violations were discovered, many of which directly impacted surrounding areas, said Lane County Sheriff's Office in a press release. Lane County Land Management will be investigating the violations.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

