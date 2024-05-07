Illegal marijuana farmer sentenced

May 7—A man who was indicted by a multi-county grand jury for trafficking marijuana through an illegal marijuana farm in Pittsburg County was sentenced.

Yifan Lu, was indicted by the 20th Multi-County Grand Jury in September 2023.

Lu was originally indicted on counts of manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance and trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance in excess of 25 pounds.

Records show he was indicted for the manufacture and trafficking of marijuana from Green Panda Cultivation in Pittsburg County.

A search of records from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority showed no active licenses for the farm at the time of the indictments.

Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai, presiding judge of the multi-county grand jury ordered the jurisdiction of the proceedings against Lu to be held in Pittsburg County.

Court records show Lu waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to the trafficking charge with the manufacturing charge dismissed per a plea agreement.

Lu was sentenced to serve a five-year suspended sentence supervised by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' Pardon and Parole, according to court records.

According to court records, Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan approved the transfer Lu's probation supervision to Oklahoma County.

A second man who was indicted along with Lu, Zhihui Chen, of Edmond, is scheduled for trial on the August 2024 trial docket in Pittsburg County.

Records show Chen was indicted with three counts of manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance in excess of 25 pounds, and pattern of criminal offenses and is accused of manufacturing and trafficking marijuana from Green Panda Cultivation Inc. in Pittsburg County, Zhchen Farm LLC in Canadian County, and International Growing Company LLC in Seminole County.

Both cases are prosecuted by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.