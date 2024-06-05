Illegal Hilltown home improvement contractor allegedly failed to pay $2K owed man

A Hilltown contractor who was sentenced to probation for accepting payment for services he didn’t perform is charged with new home improvement-related crimes and police believe there may be other victims.

Walter Charles Porter Jr., owner and operator of Walt’s Outdoor Living Spaces, accepted $2,500 from a 72-year-old Bedminster man in 2021 as down payment on hardscaping work he never performed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Porter only returned $500 to the customer, the affidavit said.

Hilltown police have charged a man with taking money and failing to perform home improvement services.

The victim told police he remained in contact with Porter over the last three years regularly requesting updates on when he would receive the balance of his deposit, the affidavit said. He alleges Porter stopped responding to him in March.

The victim alleged that Porter continues to advertise his home improvement services on the Nextdoor app. Authorities allege Porter continued accepting additional projects when the victim was contacting him for a refund, authorities said.

Porter’s business and name do not appear on the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Home Improvement Contractor registry, as required for contractors who perform at least $5,000 in home improvement work, according to Bedminster Police.

Porter has been previously convicted of contractor-related fraud involving a Hilltown resident who paid him for services that were never received, according to the affidavit.

The earlier victim paid Porter a $7,500 deposit to fix a retaining wall, walkway and ditch in 2020, but he never started the work, according to media reports.

In 2022 he pled guilty in Bucks County Court to five misdemeanor charges and he was sentenced to 36 months of probation and ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution, according to the court docket.

Porter was arraigned in May on felony counts of home-improvement-related fraud and other misdemeanors related to the 2021 case.

He is free on unsecured bail and barred from accepting advanced payment for home improvement work while his case makes its way through the legal system.

Bedminster police are investigating if there are other victims of Walter Porter or Walt's Outdoor Living Spaces. Parties can contact Officer James T. Browne at 215-795-2972 ext. 108 or email at jbrowne@bedminsterpd.com.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Hilltown contractor arrested again for allegedly cheating customer