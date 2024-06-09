Illegal fireworks suspected as cause of Porterville fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in Tulare County worked to extinguish a suspicious fire overnight Saturday, the Tulare County Fire Department says.

The Tulare County Fire Department says the fire occurred at Gibbons Avenue and 4th Street.











Porterville City Fire and Cal Fire assisted in extinguishing the structure fire.

Crews say no injuries were reported at the scene.

Fire investigators say they suspect the cause of the fire to be illegal fireworks.

The Tulare County Fire Department is using this incident to remind the public that the discharge of illegal fireworks in Tulare County could result in a $1,000 fine.

