What will the new illegal dumping ordinance codes consist of?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County leaders held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss ordinance codes related to illegal dumping.

The press conference was at 10 a.m. at the Hall of Records, 3rd Floor, 2281 Tulare Street, Fresno.

The press conference addressed the topics of proposed amendments to ordinance codes related to illegal dumping and the seizure and impounding of nuisance vehicles.

Fresno County’s Board of Supervisors for District 5, Nathan Magsig, says the proposed ordinance for seizing nuisance vehicles is complicated. Initially, when creating the particular ordinance he said to just impound vehicles. As they took a look at state law it’s only if you can impound vehicles as well as trailers, but only if you have someone who has been convicted of doing commercial dumping in the past.

Masig said creating an ordinance wouldn’t be as easy as he thought and the ordinance that they developed has increased fines and repeat offenders will have their vehicles, and equipment towed and impounded.

He also said that if there is garbage on the side of the road, they will be looking for letters receipts, and anything that will be able to tie back the garbage to the person who was responsible for dumping it.

Masig said that he thinks the ordinance allows for a new misdemeanor, which will help deter crime.

Dumping things like couches, mattresses, refrigerators, and washing machines could be a $3,000 fine, according to officials.

Masig said he’s unsure what the fines are for impound fees but the penalties will add up.

The current code enforcements can be found here.

