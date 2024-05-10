Illegal bird-fighting ring busted in Rohnert Park

(KRON) — An illegal bird-fighting ring was uncovered and more than $20,000 in stolen property was recovered as part of an extensive investigation in March, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) said. Officers initially responded to a report of a burglary at a storage facility on the 6000 block of Commerce Boulevard back on March 19.

RPDPS officers determined that the reporting party had been a victim of grand theft, with loss estimated in excess of $22,000. An investigation led to the identification of Audrina Renee McPeters as a suspect.

Top 10 most stolen cars, trucks in California

A residence in the 3400 block of Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa was identified as a location of interest. On March 21, RPDPS officers issued a county-wide stop and hold for McPeters in relation to the following:

Two counts of conspiracy

One count of burglary

One count of grand theft

McPeters was located in Santa Rosa with the assistance of the Santa Rosa Police Department. She was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail, police said.

The investigation continued on March 22. RPDPS detectives and patrol officers served a warrant at the residence on Stony Point Road. Santa Rosa PD and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

A cache of stolen property was found belonging to the victim along with other violations of California penal codes. Numerous animal cruelty violations were discovered at the residence, including 1,000 game birds, officials believed were being raised to fight.

Sonoma County Animal Services responded and removed five malnourished horses, two malnourished dogs, and quarantined the game birds. Evidence was also located leading to the arrest of Jesus Miguel Santoyo Rodriguez for 36 misdemeanor counts of possession of gaffs/slashers — sharp implements attached to the spurs of birds in illegal fighting.

Further investigation led to the identification of Jose Guadalupe Luna-Ruiz as a suspect involved in the original theft at the storage unit. Santa Rosa PD officers contacted Luna-Ruiz on April 2 and notified RPDPS. Officers responded to the scene and arrested him for conspiracy, burglary, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.