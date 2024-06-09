'I'll shoot you': Travis County assistant DA charged with aggravated assault | Affidavit

Austin police arrested a longtime Travis County assistant district attorney early Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault after he was accused of pointing a pistol at the face of his roommate.

An arrest affidavit for Joseph Frederick, 51, said the conflict between Frederick and the man began Friday after Frederick asked the man to help him fix a television issue while he and a guest were watching pornography.

After the guest left, Frederick accused the roommate of making “googly eyes” at the guest, which escalated into an argument and an exchange of insults, the affidavit said.

The roommate then retreated to his bedroom and locked the door, the document stated.

While the roommate was packing his belongings to leave, according to the affidavit, Frederick tried to force open the door. The roommate left the room after a period of time to use the bathroom, at which time he told police that Frederick was pointing a gun at him.

A short time later, the roommate told police that Frederick pointed the gun at his face and said, “I’ll shoot you,” as he began recording the encounter with his cell phone.

Police said they reviewed the video, which the affidavit said showed Frederick walking around with the gun and is heard telling the roommate to get out and said he had the gun for self-defense.

“When (the roommate) was asked if he thought Joseph was going to shoot him, (the roommate) stated he wouldn’t put it past him,” the affidavit said.

Police wrote in the document that they recovered a Smith & Wesson .38 at the scene.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said they are reviewing the incident and had no immediate comment.

Frederick has worked for the agency for at least a decade.

