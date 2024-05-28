Ill. Girl, 5, Is Fatally Shot in Front of Her Father While Sitting in Parked Car

Relatives say Reign Ware was sitting in a parked car next to her father when she was fatally shot around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 26

Raven Adams/GoFundMe Reign Ware

A 5-year-old girl was fatally shot in front of her father while sitting in a parked car in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend.

The girl, identified by family members as Reign Ware, “brought life to our life, to outsiders’ lives, to everybody that met her,” said her mother, Raven Adams, Fox 32 reports. “She was a real sweet kid.”

Relatives say Reign was sitting in a parked car next to her father when she was fatally shot around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Her father was unharmed while an unknown 24-year-old man was wounded, per the outlet.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Adams said that her family was leaving a party when the shooting took place and believed they were at “the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting, per ABC 7 Chicago. A witness told the outlet that people standing outside were ambushed by a group who jumped out of a car and started opening fire.

According to Fox 32, police believe the shots were fired from a Jeep Cherokee.

Meanwhile, Reign’s mother is asking those responsible to turn themselves in.

“I just want justice for my baby,” Adams told the Chicago Sun-Times. “The violence just has to stop. How long is this going to go on? Until everybody kills everybody? Just let people live.”

The girl’s family has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral expenses.

“It has broken our heart completely,” Adams wrote on the fundraiser, which has garnered more than $3,000 in donations as of Tuesday, May 28.



